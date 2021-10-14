Randy Johnson's Three-and-Out

A look around college football each week

Midseason Heisman trophy candidates:

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

The transfer from Wake Forest has been the nation's most impressive runner, averaging 152.2 yards per game. That's more than 20 yards clear of the No. 2 rusher, and Walker has a robust 7.1 yards per carry. With games remaining vs. Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, he'll have a stage.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

The Panthers are off to a 4-1 start, and Pickett is a big reason why. He averages 346.2 passing yards per game and has a lofty QB rating of 194.7, boosted by a 19-1 TD-interception ratio. He can bolster his case with strong performances against Virginia Tech and Clemson over the next two weeks.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Along with his 1,497 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes with no interceptions, Corral has rushed for 255 yards and eight TDs. The No. 13 Rebels still have games against Tennessee, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M on their slate, so Corral has the chance to pad his stats and remain in the national spotlight.