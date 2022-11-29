More from Star Tribune
Local
Jurors convict man of murder for shooting woman outside Merwin Liquors in north Minneapolis
The intersection where the store is located has long been a magnet for crime.
North Metro
Anoka-Hennepin school board begins interviewing superintendent candidates
The board will choose two or three finalists for day-long interviews next week with district staff, faculty and students.
www.startribune.com
Heavy snowfall begins in Twin Cities
The greater Twin Cities area will see several inches of snow on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Vikings
Should the seldom-blitzing Vikings defense turn up the heat?
There are many things the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense needs to do better, including more consistent pressure.
Magazine
Disability etiquette: Stop embarrassing yourself and learn the right way to engage
Should I bend down to talk to a person in a wheelchair, what is "disability porn" and more.