Heat wave expected to reach Twin Cities on Sunday

I love all four seasons but I especially adore Minnesota summers. Even with the occasional hail, smoke and skeeters. But I’m hearing from many of my friends who retired to the Sun Belt “because they hate cold weather.” They are starting to dread summer. Floridians brace for impact from hurricanes while Arizona heat waves are getting longer and stronger. Please remind me not to complain about cold fronts. Occasional invasions of Canadian air inoculate us from some of the worst weather on the planet.