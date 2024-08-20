“It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity!” How many times have you heard that oldie but goodie? Too many. The heat index in Houston may reach 110 to 115 degrees Wednesday — hottest of the entire summer. Dangerously hot.
Heat wave expected to reach Twin Cities on Sunday
Highs in the 90s could last into middle of next week.
I love all four seasons but I especially adore Minnesota summers. Even with the occasional hail, smoke and skeeters. But I’m hearing from many of my friends who retired to the Sun Belt “because they hate cold weather.” They are starting to dread summer. Floridians brace for impact from hurricanes while Arizona heat waves are getting longer and stronger. Please remind me not to complain about cold fronts. Occasional invasions of Canadian air inoculate us from some of the worst weather on the planet.
I see dry (smoky) skies Wednesday and Thursday — a few thunderstorms Friday, with comfortable temperatures through the end of the week. By the weekend we’ll see a glimpse of all that suffocating heat over the southern Plains. A high of 90-plus Sunday into Tuesday? I’m heading to the Minnesota State Fair on Friday to beat the heat. Why not?
