Someone close to George Floyd and in pain pleaded early Thursday for calm in Minneapolis, the city where the 46-year-old man died after his curbside detention this week and where a second day of demonstrations turned into a night of fires, looting and apparent deadly violence.

“I am heartbroken” by all the unrest that erupted Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, said Courteney Ross as she took in the mayhem overwhelming the city for many blocks along or near Lake Street and stretching west to the Uptown business district.

“Floyd would not want people to get hurt,” Ross, who was his fiancée at the time of his death, told the Star Tribune a few hours after a man was found shot to death outside a pawnshop E. Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue S. “He lived his life protecting people. That is the truth.”

On Monday night, police were called to a store at the corner of E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue on suspicion that Floyd was trying to pass a fake $20 bill. They said the unarmed man from St. Louis Park was resisting arrest.

A witness video documented Floyd on his stomach and handcuffed while white officer Derek Chauvin kept one knee on his neck until he fell unconscious. He was declared dead at HCMC later that night. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired as calls for their arrest and prosecution grow louder.

Floyd’s death is prompting unrest and action elsewhere in the nation. Police were called out in Los Angeles and Memphis on Wednesday. A police squad car was damaged in Los Angeles, while a few arrests were made in Memphis.

Police clashed with protesters Monday in the Target parking lot near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

One leading national civil rights leaders is on his way Thursday morning to Minneapolis with a woman whose son died in 2014 while confronted by New York City police in a manner similar to the circumstances of Floyd’s death.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, are scheduled to meet with faith leaders and activists Thursday afternoon at World Outreach for Christ Church, a few strides from where Floyd was pinned to the pavement by police.

In a statement issued shortly before Sharpton boarded a plane from New York to the Twin Cities, he said he and Carr intend to “appeal for justice and accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

Later Thursday, a protest is planned by a coalition of activist groups outside the Hennepin County Government Center in a call for the four fired officers to be put in jail ahead of charges being filed.

“There is plenty of probable cause to arrest the men who murdered George Floyd,” said Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality. “These men are a danger to society. If this murder had been committed by members of the community, they would be sitting in jail right now awaiting trial.”

The coalition added that it wants Gov. Tim Walz to appoint a special prosecutor to take the cases against the officers who would be unaffiliated with the offices of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman or state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“We have no faith in these agencies to vigorously prosecute police officers,” read a statement from the coalition, which is made up Gross’ group along with the Council on American Islamic Relations Minnesota, Justice for Justine Damond Ruszczyk, Women Against Military Madness and others.