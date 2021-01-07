A research division at HealthPartners has received $2 million from the federal government to monitor the safety of new COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and their babies.

For months, obstetricians have pushed to make sure access to the new vaccines isn't denied to pregnant and postpartum women, including an estimated 300,000 health care workers who are among the first to be eligible.

Federal guidance says pregnant women can choose whether to get vaccinated, and might seek guidance on the decision from their doctors. The new studies are designed to help fill gaps in knowledge about whether there are any pregnancy-specific risks from the vaccines, said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, a researcher at the HealthPartners Institute.

"All data suggests that the vaccines should be safe — we don't have evidence of any specific risks," she said "It's just that we need to do these studies in order to have the evidence."

Kharbanda added: "I think many obstetricians are following [professional] guidelines — telling women that the vaccine shouldn't be withheld, and they should have access to the vaccine. But that doesn't always help an individual trying to make this decision during their own pregnancy."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is funding the research. HealthPartners and eight other large health systems already have worked to monitor the safety of several other vaccines in use across the United States.

With the COVID-19 vaccine, HealthPartners Institute will jointly lead the project with a researcher at Yale University.

Two vaccines against the pandemic coronavirus are being used in the United States under an emergency use authorization. There's limited data that's specific to pregnancy risks because studies to document their effectiveness didn't include pregnant women.

To decide whether to get vaccinated, pregnant women can talk with their health care providers while also considering the rate of COVID-19 transmission where they live, according to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Women should weigh the potential for side effects, the physician group says, against growing evidence that COVID-19 more severely impacts pregnant women and birth outcomes.

Pregnant women with COVID-19 have an increased risk of death as well as severe illness compared with nonpregnant women of reproductive age, according to the CDC, although the chances for these severe health effects are low. The agency says pregnant women with COVID-19 might also be at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as preterm birth, compared with pregnant women without COVID-19.

But at this point, doctors can't yet quantify how much more risk pregnant women face from COVID-19, Kharbanda said. At the same time, any risks of vaccination are theoretical.

"It's a difficult situation for pregnant women when making these decisions," Kharbanda said.

For some women, the decision might pose "somewhat of a dilemma," but obstetrician Margaret Sweeney said she opted to be vaccinated even as she's breast-feeding her five-month-old son. Because she's regularly seeing clinic patients, some of whom have COVID-19, Sweeney thought the vaccine would help reduce any risk of bringing home the virus to her baby and grandparents helping with child care.

Sweeney said a number of pregnant and lactating health care workers she knows have all opted for the vaccine. In general, she said, the decision depends on individual factors, such as whether a pregnant woman can't work from home or has other health problems that put her at greater risk of serious illness with COVID-19.

"The vaccine has not been directly tested on pregnant women," Sweeney said. But, in general, studies have shown few side effects, she said, adding that it "really has low theoretical risk of causing any complications or harm for pregnancy."

At HealthPartners, the five-year study will evaluate data from participating health systems to understand the risk of adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes following COVID-19 vaccination. It also will assess if vaccines impact infant development.

A second three-year study will look at whether there are risks of stillbirth and miscarriage following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women.

"Vaccines will be the best way to overcome this pandemic and these projects are part of the process of ensuring the vaccines in use are effective and safe," Kharbanda said in a statement.

