A head-on crash before dawn Monday killed one of two drivers on a central Minnesota highway, officials said.
The collision occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Hwy. 55 west of Belgrade, the State Patrol said.
The driver who died was identified by the patrol as Cassie E. Mithaugen, 41, of Belgrade. A 3-year-old girl with her was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.
The other motorist, Chad J. Seitz, 52, of Anoka, was slightly hurt, the patrol said.
Mithaugen was heading west on Hwy. 55 in a subcompact vehicle and collided with Seitz's eastbound SUV, according to the patrol, which did not disclose which driver was on the wrong side of the highway.
