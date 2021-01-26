The pandemic isn't keeping newsmagazine shows from making the trip to Minneapolis.

North High School and its former football coach Charles Adams III will be featured on the 27th season premiere of "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel," airing 9 p.m. Tuesday on HBO.

"60 Minutes" recently aired segments examining cuts to the University of Minnesota's gymnastics program and the role St. Paul's "In the Dark" podcast played in the Curtis Flowers case.

In the new edition of "Real Sports," correspondent Jon Frankel looks at how Adams and fellow Minneapolis police officers built trust with the teenagers in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

Adams, who is currently the director of security for the Minnesota Twins, was previously featured in the Star Tribune and the New York Times.

It's not the first time "Real Sports" has reported from Minnesota. Two years ago, reporter Soledad O'Brien braved the elements to spend time at the Brainerd Jaycees Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

In addition to Tuesday's season premiere on HBO, the new episode of "Real Sports" will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

