Hayden Tibbits, who led Wayzata to the Class 4A boys basketball state championship, tweeted Friday that he will play in college for St. Thomas.

"I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas!" Tibbits tweeted. "Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates that helped me along the way."

Tibbits, a 5-11 point guard who was a Star Tribune first-team All-Metro pick, averaged 21 points per game this season. He scored 18 points in the Trojans' 75-71 victory over Park Center in the Class 4A championship game last Saturday at Target Center and averaged 19.7 points in three state tournament games.

Wayzata went 27-4 with Tibbits at point guard this season, losing its first three games and then winning 17 in a row.

Tibbits is joining a college program that went 19-14 in 2022-23, its second season in NCAA Division I, and finished fourth in the Summit League at 9-9. It's also a program with a gap at guard. St. Thomas freshman Andrew Rohde, who led the team in scoring and assists, announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal.