St. Thomas freshman guard Andrew Rohde, who led the team in scoring and assists this season, announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal.

Rohde averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tommies (19-14), who finished fourth in the Summit League with a 9-9 record in their second season in Division I.

Earning All-Summit League first team and Freshman of the Year honors, Rohde scored 20 or more points 12 times this season, including five consecutive games to finish the year.

The 6-6 Milwaukee native was the third highest scoring freshman in the nation. He was part of St. Thomas' top rated recruiting class in the Summit League, including Minnesota natives Kendall Blue, Ahjany Lee and Carter Bjerke.

Henley lands at DePaul

Former Gophers guard Jaden Henley committed to play for DePaul next season. Henley, who averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds as a freshman this season, went on an official visit to see the Blue Demons last weekend.

Henley announced he was transferring from the U following the season-ending loss to Maryland in the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.