Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

By the time spring rolls around, we've all been craving a little more sunshine in our lives. Sometimes Mother Nature helps us out and gives it — and the occasional 80-degree days — in abundance. And sometimes she doesn't. When gray skies get me down, I try to remember what Grandma always said: "When life hands you clouds, make lemonade."

Well, I don't remember the quote exactly, but I'm pretty sure she would agree that adding a squeeze of lemon to a dish makes it taste a little like sunshine. With that in mind, I thought this week's recipe, Creamy Lemon Chicken and Broccoli Pasta, could create a little spring in the kitchen, no matter what the weather is like outside.

And since there can still be a chill in the air, something hearty seems appropriate, and this comforting, creamy pasta dish certainly fills the bill.

For this dish, I use a boneless, skinless chicken breasts, although you certainly could substitute chicken thighs. To avoid the issue of turning the breasts into a dry, tough piece of meat, they're sautéed whole and cut up after they're cooked, which helps keep them moist.

A quick pan sauce starts as almost all good ones do, with garlic cooked in butter. Lemon zest is cooked along with garlic to ensure that every bit of its aromatic oils is released into the dish. Make sure to zest the lemon just before using. If the lemon peel is zested too far in advance, it will dry out and those precious oils will be released into the air instead of the sauce.

Chicken broth and cream are added next and reduced slightly to thicken the sauce and concentrate its flavors.

Lemon juice is added at the very end of the cooking process to ensure that it maintains its fresh flavor, along with a generous amount of Parmesan. When you add lemon or lime juice too soon in the cooking process, it can develop an odd bitterness, which is not what we typically look for in a dish.

When the sauce is perfect, the pasta and broccoli (cooked together briefly) are added to the sauce, along with basil for a taste of summer, too.

Although I know a bowlful of pasta doesn't exactly scream "beach weather," I promise that its warmth and brightness will bring a smile to your face. No sunscreen necessary.

Creamy Lemon Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Serves 4 to 6.

Bright, bold flavors infuse this fresh, hearty and satisfying pasta dish. From Meredith Deeds.

• 12 oz. penne pasta

• 12 oz. broccoli florets

• 1 1/4 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

• 1 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper, divided

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. butter

• 4 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 tsp. grated lemon zest

• 1 c. chicken broth

• 3/4 c. heavy cream

• 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh basil

Directions

Cook pasta according to package directions to al dente. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, add the broccoli to the water with the pasta. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water.

While pasta is cooking, pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken until browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to cutting board and tent with foil. Let rest 5 minutes, cut in half lengthwise, then cut crosswise into 1/2-inch strips. Do not clean the skillet.

Add the butter to the same skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and lemon zest. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the broth and cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until slightly thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and Parmesan. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Add the pasta, broccoli and basil to the skillet with the sauce. Cook over medium heat, stirring, for 1 minute or until the pasta is hot and well coated with the sauce. Add a little of the reserved pasta water if the pasta seems too dry.

Divide among serving plates and serve with more Parmesan on the side.