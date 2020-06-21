Q: Please tell me that my new favorite show, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” has been renewed. It’s as if you are watching a mini Broadway show each week. The dance scenes are great! The characters are wonderful. It is always very uplifting.

A: I share your enjoyment of the series starring Jane Levy, and enough other people have that NBC has ordered a second season of the show. “We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone,” two NBC executives said in announcing the renewal.

TV series mystery solved

Q: Back in the days of “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” there was a weekly series where one of the male actors walked around his home in a bathrobe. He even did this when he had guests. For the life of me, even though I googled all I could, I cannot locate the name of the show or the actor.

A: Your interest is understandable considering how many folks have had to spend recent months in bathrobes or sweatpants. After I sent you a clip to jog your memory, we figured out that you were remembering “Lotsa Luck,” an NBC comedy from 1973-74. Dom DeLuise starred as Stanley Belmont, a harried lost-and-found supervisor for a bus company; the bathrobe wearer was Stanley’s brother-in-law, played by Wynn Irwin. “Mary Hartman,” by the way, came along in 1975.

‘Baker’ not renewed – for now

Q: Is the ABC show “The Baker and the Beauty” being renewed for a second season?

A: No. ABC decided to end the series based on an Israeli show. But TVLine noted that “Baker” star Nathalie Kelley has hinted the show might land with a different programmer.

‘For Life’ especially timely

Q: When is “For Life” coming back?

A: Sometime next season. ABC has renewed the fact-based drama about a wrongfully imprisoned African-American man who becomes a lawyer to try to free himself and other convicts. In reporting the renewal, Variety noted that the show seems especially timely today. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, an executive producer on the show, told Variety, “It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going.”

E-mail questions to brenfels@gmail.com.