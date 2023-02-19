The road to success is a lot like a marathon. You have to train hard, plan a route and set a pace that will take you where you want to go.

For example, if you run as fast as you can for the first mile of a marathon, you may be in the lead, but you will soon be passed by runners going at a sustainable pace.

Having completed 10 marathons, I know that success and life are similar to marathons. You need to find a pace that works for you and not a breakneck pace that will result in failure and burnout. Once you find a pace that works, you can carry your action plan to a successful conclusion.

Setting a healthy pace at work also is important to prevent physical exhaustion and strain, mental fatigue, stress and workplace injuries. I understand that working at a regular pace can't always be achieved. There will be busy times and slow times, but, in general, if you aren't working at a healthy pace, you need to examine why.

Knowing how much you can reasonably handle should be the driver for setting your plan in motion. That doesn't translate to being lazy or afraid to say no. On the contrary, it demonstrates your commitment to long-term success.

Every long-term plan should have short-term steps. Here are some tips to help you set a healthy pace for yourself and improve your productivity, morale and motivation:

Take regular breaks. I'm a firm believer in getting up and moving around, taking a quick respite from your thoughts to allow you to better focus on the task at hand. For longer breaks, if you can afford the time, go for a walk or hit a few golf balls to recharge your batteries. Physical activity is important. For example, if your neck or shoulders are getting sore from staring at a computer, get up and stretch. Also, switching to another work task for a while also can help you refresh and refocus.

Maintain a work/life balance. Your free time should be just that. Use this time to relax and help you return to work feeling energized. Set boundaries for phone calls and email responses.

Plan your assignments. Divide your assignments into small, tangible steps. It's hard to complete large assignments in one session. Again, set a reliable pace to prevent burnout.

Set reachable goals with deadlines. After all, if you don't set goals to determine where you're going, how will you know when you get there? You can't hit the target if you don't take aim.

Pump up the fun. So many companies today are adding fun things in the office: pool, ping pong and so on. One company I heard about added an espresso machine and has 3 p.m. latte chats.

If all this fails, talk to your supervisor or manager, who can offer suggestions on remaining productive, or consider getting a mentor to help you reach your short- and long-term goals. Often an objective assessment will uncover problem areas and potential pathways to improvement. It also demonstrates your willingness to take action.

We all remember Aesop's fable "The Tortoise and the Hare." Forward progress, even at a slower pace than you had hoped for, is still the goal. Take the time to do it right, so you don't have to take the time to do it over.

Mackay's Moral: You don't have to go fast; you just have to go.

Harvey Mackay is a Minneapolis businessman. Contact him at 612-378-6202 or email harvey@mackay.com.