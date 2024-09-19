Harris hopes to turn Ukraine war into winning issue in battle with Trump for Polish American votes

Filip Jotevski, the newly hired point person for networking with diaspora and ethnic communities, said on Wednesday's Harris organizing call that if Trump returns to power ''he'll sell out Ukraine'' after spending years ''cozying up to Vladimir Putin.'' Trump, for his part, is slated to visit a Polish American shrine in Pennsylvania on Sunday for the unveiling of a monument to the anti-communist Solidarity movement. The Republican candidate will be there at the same time as Polish President Andrzej Duda.