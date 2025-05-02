Hawaii lawmakers raise the state's hotel tax to help the islands cope with climate change

HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers passed on Friday first-of-its-kind legislation that will increase the state's lodging tax to raise money for environmental protection and strengthening defenses against climate change -fueled natural disasters.
Gov. Josh Green supports the bill, indicating he will sign it. The bill adds a 0.75% levy to the state's existing tax on hotel rooms, timeshares, vacation rentals and other short-term accommodations. It also imposes a new 11% tax on cruise ship bills, prorated for the number of days the vessels are in Hawaii ports.
Officials estimate the tax will generate nearly $100 million annually. They say the money will be used for projects like replenishing sand on eroding Waikiki beaches, promoting the use of hurricane clips to secure roofs during powerful storms and clearing flammable invasive grasses like those that fed the deadly wildfire that destroyed downtown Lahaina in 2023.
The House and Senate, both controlled by large majorities of Democrats, both passed the measure Friday.
Experts say this is the nation's first state lodging tax that raises money for the environment and coping with climate change.
Hawaii already levies a 10.25% tax on short-term rentals. As of Jan. 1, the tax will rise to 11%. Hawaii's counties separately charge a 3% lodging tax, and travelers also have to pay the 4.712% general excise tax that applies to all virtually all goods and services. The cumulative tax bill at checkout will climb to 18.712%, among the highest in the nation.
Green said people have told him the increase is small enough people won't notice. He observed many people come to Hawaii to enjoy the environment and predicted they will welcome committing dollars to protect shorelines and communities.
''The more you cultivate good environmental policy, and the more you invest in perfecting our lived space, the more likely it is we're going to have actually lifelong, committed travelers to Hawaii,'' he said in an interview.