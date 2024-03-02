Sidney Wagner had 17 points and Trine (Ind.) outlasted the Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team in the first round of the Division III NCAA tournament, winning 61-58 in two overtimes Friday in Oshkosh, Wis.

Wagner missed two free throws with eight seconds left in the second OT to give Gustavus a chance at tying it up again, but Emma Kniefel missed a jumper and time ran out.

Kylie Baranick had 13 points and Kniefel 12 for the MIAC champion Gusties (25-3), who are 73-11 over the past three seasons.

Illinois Wesleyan 75, Concordia (Moorhead) 62: Makayla Anderson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dragons, who couldn't rally from a 17-point halftime deficit in Waverly, Iowa.

Wisconsin-Whitewater X, Minnesota Morris X: The host Warhawks (23-4) outscored the Cougars (17-11) 58-22 in the first half.

Men

Loras 89, Gustavus Adolphus 64: The Duhawks (24-5) shot 59% from the floor in Platteville, Wis. Wyatt Olson had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the MIAC tournament champion Gusties (18-11).

Wisconsin-Platteville 89, Bethany Lutheran 52: Max Love had 27 points and the host Pioneers (24-4) dominated the second half to end the 17-game winning streak of the Vikings (24-4).