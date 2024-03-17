Gunshots outside the Dar al-Farooq mosque late Saturday came after an argument between a group in the mosque, according to Bloomington police.

Witnesses said a group had been arguing in a restroom in the mosque just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. The group was asked to leave and escorted out to the parking lot.

After they left, people in the mosque heard gunshots outside. Bloomington police arrived to find several shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said no one suspected of shooting was in the parking lot when they arrived.