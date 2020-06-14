A burst of gunfire during a confrontation at a north Minneapolis bar sent bystanders diving for cover and left six people injured early Sunday, some critically, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the 200 Bar, 200 W. Broadway, according to department spokesman John Elder. Three of the victims showed up at HCMC, two others were dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center, and the last victim was taken to HCMC by ambulance, Elder said. No information on the victims was available, but Elder said that several of them were in critical condition.

It was one of several overnight shootings across the city overnight, details of which weren't immediately available.

The incident continued a recent pattern of gunfire incidents.

Since the start of the month, police say that at least 32 people have been struck by gunfire, three fatally — a tally that doesn't include the other overnight shootings.