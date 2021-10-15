Gunfire at three locations in Minneapolis within 40 minutes Thursday night has left six people wounded, authorities said Friday.

Conditions of the victims were not disclosed Friday, and no arrests had been announced.

According to police:

The first shooting occurred about 9:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue N., where a man was found wounded on the ground. Emergency responders took him to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

About 20 minutes later, another man was shot near 3rd Avenue S. and E. Franklin Avenue. He was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis.

At about 9:45 p.m., about a half-mile east of the previous shooting, four men were shot in the 800 block of E. Franklin. Emergency responders took two of them to HCMC and another made it on his own to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A fourth man was grazed by a bullet, but police did not say whether he required hospitalization.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482