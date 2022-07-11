A woman is dead, her ex-boyfriend is in the hospital and her son is in custody after a gun fight broke out Sunday evening in an Apple Valley neighborhood.

Police on Monday continued to investigate the shooting, which happened about 6:25 p.m. outside a residence on the 900 block Oriole Drive and prompted several people to call 911, Apple Valley police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 49-year-old woman who had been shot dead at the scene. She had a handgun in her hand, said Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis.

Police also found the woman's 25-year-old son with a gunshot wound. He was treated at a hospital and taken into custody after being released.

"He admitted to participating in the shooting," Francis said.

A third party, identified as the woman's former boyfriend, was seen driving away from the scene and went to Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. The 39-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and was in serious condition, Francis said.

Police found a weapon in the man's car and it is being processed for evidence, Francis said.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

Hailie Bogenrief, 20, was at home with her parents and had just finished dinner when she heard what she thought was firecrackers. But the sounds kept going and sounded "a bit off." She looked out the front window and saw two people shooting at each other. A third person was also at the scene, she said.

Her family took cover in the basement.

"It's just kind of scary. This is not the neighborhood that happens in," she said.

Jay Bogenrief said his home was hit twice, with one bullet hitting an I-beam inside his home. He estimated that 10 to 12 shots were fired.

Bogenrief said he also saw a car with a shattered window and one person lying next to it.

"It's usually quiet here," he said, noting he has lived in the area since 1974.

Erin Maye Quade, a state Senate candidate in District 56, said the incident happened on her street and bullets hit nearby homes.

"I've lived in this community my whole life, and to see the epidemic of gun violence come so close to my home is unsettling," she said in a tweet. "The frequency of shootings in this country is unacceptable and preventable. We need leaders who will fight for policies that reduce gun violence instead of letting this epidemic continue unchecked. I'm grateful more people weren't injured."