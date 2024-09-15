Gun violence in Minnesota: What the numbers show

The mental health toll of this violence is staggering. Nearly half of all Minnesotans — 47% — are afraid of being shot in a public place. And of those who have been at the scene of a mass shooting, 90% report suffering from anxiety, depression or PTSD. Even those who weren’t physically present but live in a community that experienced a mass shooting report significant mental health challenges. The everyday fear and emotional trauma that permeates the lives of so many Minnesotans is something we can’t ignore. In a state where the debate over gun control has been front and center, this data takes on new urgency. This isn’t about politics — it’s about the safety and well-being of our communities.