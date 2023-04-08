Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Mick Mars, the guitarist for the veteran hair-metal band Mötley Crüe, filed a lawsuit this week accusing his bandmates of pushing him out of the group and cutting him out of its future profits.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in Superior Court in Los Angeles County, details a falling out that the band had with Mars after he announced in October that he was retiring from touring, citing chronic pain from an inflammatory disease that affects the spine.

The rest of the band responded, the suit says, by convening an emergency shareholders' meeting of Mötley Crüe's main corporate entity to throw Mars out of the band, fire him as a director of the corporation and take away his shares. The lawsuit says Mars has a 25% stake in each of the band's affiliated business entities.

"It is beyond sad that, after 41 years together, a band would try to throw out a member who is unable to tour anymore because he has a debilitating disease," said Edwin F. McPherson, Mars' lawyer. "Mick has been pushed around for far too long in this band, and we are not going to let that continue."

Mötley Crüe formed in Los Angeles in 1981 and became one of the most popular of the so-called hair-metal bands. Mixing glam-rock theatrics, heavy metal riffs and radio-friendly pop hooks, they were fixtures on MTV in the 1980s and, by that decade's end, had topped the Billboard 200 chart with their 1989 album, "Dr. Feelgood." The band's tell-all memoir, "The Dirt," which chronicled their rise to fame and rocky history, was adapted into a Netflix biopic in 2019.

Mars, 71, whose real name is Robert Alan Deal, joined Mötley Crüe shortly after it was founded and, according to the lawsuit, came up with the band's name. He was diagnosed at 27 with ankylosing spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause the vertebrae to fuse over time. The disease has caused his spine "to seize up and freeze completely solid," the suit says, adding that he is in chronic pain and is not able to move his head in any direction.

Last fall, Mars told his bandmates that, because of his "debilitating" ankylosing spondylitis, he couldn't physically "handle the rigors of the road" and would no longer tour with the band, the suit says. Mars, who last performed with Mötley Crüe in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, 2022, said he would still record and perform with the band in a "residency situation."

After Mars publicly announced the change on Oct. 26, the band issued a separate statement saying that he had "retired" and that a guitarist named John 5 was replacing him.

The other band members — Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Tommy Lee — called the emergency shareholders' meeting, where they sought to fire Mars from seven band-affiliated corporations and limited-liability corporations, the lawsuit says. Those entities — Mötley Crüe Inc.; Mötley Crüe Touring Inc.; Red, White and Crue Inc.; Masters 2000 Inc.; Cruefest LLC; Mötley Records LLC; and Masters 2008 LLC — are listed as defendants in the lawsuit, which demands that Mars be allowed to review the band's business records. He is also seeking reimbursement for his legal fees.

Mars claims in his lawsuit that the band also demanded that he sign an agreement that his share of future touring profits and sales of merchandise featuring the band's name and logo be reduced to 5% from 25%, and that he receive no income from sales of merchandise that "named or depicted" his replacement in the band.

Sasha Frid, a lawyer for the band, said the lawsuit was "unfortunate and completely off base." He said that Mars and other band members signed an agreement in 2008 that nobody would receive money from performances if they resigned.

"Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything — and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back — the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band," Frid said in an emailed statement. "Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit."

The lawsuit sheds light on the band's tumultuous personal relationships, accusing Sixx, Mötley Crüe's bassist, of making decisions on the band's behalf without consulting his bandmates. Sixx also "gaslighted" Mars in recent years, the suit says, telling him that his guitar playing was subpar, that he often played the wrong chords onstage and that he had "some sort of cognitive dysfunction."

Frid provided the New York Times with signed declarations from seven members of the band's crew, including the band's production manager, who said Mars' performance on Mötley Crüe's 2022 stadium tour was "by far the worst I have ever seen in my years with the band."

"Mötley Crüe always performs its songs live, but during the last tour Mick struggled to remember chords, played the wrong songs and made constant mistakes which led to his departure from the band," Frid said. "The band did everything to protect him, tried to keep these matters private to honor Mick's legacy and take the high road."

In his lawsuit, Mars acknowledged occasionally playing the wrong chords on tour, but said it was because of a faulty in-ear monitor that made him unable to hear his guitar. Instead, he accused the other band members, including Sixx, of miming to recordings onstage.