It wasn't an overly cheerful edition of the podcast as Patrick Reusse joined host Michael Rand to primarily talk about the Vikings' 40-3 drubbing at the hands of Dallas and the Gophers' 13-10 loss to Iowa — two defeats that were frustrating for much different reasons.

The Vikings have major concerns, even at 8-2, after they had no answer for the Cowboys' pass rush nor get off the field on defense. With injuries mounting, Minnesota will need to prove that was just a one-game blip.

The Gophers, meanwhile, will never have an easier path to a Big Ten title. But it eluded them once again, as P.J. Fleck's conservative approach kept him winless still in his career against Iowa.

Plus thoughts on the Twins' new look — and new left side of the infield.

