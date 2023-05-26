Welcome to the time of year when we mark the days by what's in season at local farmers markets.

After a numbing winter, we eagerly anticipate spring and the arrival of rhubarb, spinach and asparagus (and, if you're lucky, morels). Eating our vegetables isn't a problem when it's time for peas, green beans and kohlrabi. We're giddy when raspberry, strawberry and blueberry farms open, picking with abandon and making jams, compotes and desserts with the berries we didn't eat on the way home.

Summer's peak is pure bliss, bringing juicy tomatoes and cucumbers to the table. And nothing beats that first bite of locally grown sweet corn, so naturally sweet that it doesn't even need butter, although that doesn't stop us.

As the weather turns crisp, we prepare for the apples, Brussels sprouts, squashes and root vegetables that bring the growing season — and many markets — to a close. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Local farmers markets have been growing both in number and in purpose. In 1985, the Twin Cities metro area had 20 markets; today, the tally is more than 70. They are not only a source of fresh produce, but have become community gathering spots where artists showcase work, chefs test new food concepts and entrepreneurs unveil new products.

With so many markets, it's easy to find one close by or fuarther afield if you're up for an adventure. And we can help: map your market at strib.mn/3korIWQ.

Minneapolis markets

Audubon Farmers Market: Thu., 4-7 p.m., 2844 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., audubonneighborhood.org. June 8-Sept. 28.

Farmers Market Annex: Sat.-Sun. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 200 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., farmersmarketannex.com. Ends Oct. 29.

Four Sisters Farmers Market: Thu. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., facebook.com/foursistersmarket. June 1-Oct. 26.

Fulton Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 4901 Chowen Av. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org. Ends Oct. 28.

Kingfield Farmers Market: Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 4055 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. (north end of MLK Park), neighborhoodrootsmn.org. Ends Oct. 29.

Linden Hills Farmers Market: Sun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2813 W. 43rd St., Mpls. (Settergren's parking lot), linden hillsfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 29.

Midtown Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tue. 3-7 p.m. beginning June 6 (3-6 p.m. in Oct.), 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls, midtownfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 31.

Mill City Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Oct.), 2nd St. and Chicago Av. S., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 28.

Minneapolis Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-1 p.m. daily (check social media for daily hours). 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls., mplsfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 31.

Nokomis Farmers Market: Wed. 4-8 p.m., 5167 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., neighborhoodrootsmn.org. June 14-Sept. 27.

Northeast Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 629 NE. 2nd St. (St. Boniface Catholic Church), Mpls., northeastfarmersmarket.com. May 13-Oct. 14.

Plant-Based Pop-Up Market: Second and fourth Sun. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 811 Glenwood Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com/plantbasedpopupmarket. Year-round.

Sunday Market at Dancing Bear Chocolate: Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 4367 Thomas Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com/dancingbearchocolate. June 4-Oct. 15 (closed Sept. 3).

Tiny Diner Farmers Market: Thu. 5-8 p.m., 1024 E. 38th St., Mpls., tinydiner.com. July 13-Aug. 31.

University of Minnesota East Bank Farmers Market: Wed. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 200 SE. Oak St., Mpls. July 12-Sept. 27.

West Broadway Farmers Market: Fri. 3-7 p.m., 2027 W. Broadway (The Plaza @ the Capri), Mpls., appetiteforchangemn.org. June 16-Oct. 13.

St. Paul

Hmongtown Marketplace Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, 217 Como Av., St. Paul, hmongtownmarketplace.com. June 1-Oct. 31.

St. Paul Farmers Market: Sat. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Nov. 19.

St. Paul Farmers Market (St. Thomas More): Fri. 1:30-5 p.m., 1079 Summit Av., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 2-Aug. 25.

St. Paul Farmers Market (Securian): Wed. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 400 N. Robert St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com, Aug. 9-30.

St. Paul Farmers Market (Union Depot): First Wed. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, uniondepot.org/farmersmarket. Ends Oct 4.

West St. Paul Farmers Market: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, 1225 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center), West St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 9-Oct. 27.

Eastern suburbs

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 8055 Barbara Av. (Veterans Memorial Community Center), Inver Grove Heights, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 11-Oct. 8.

Maplewood Farmers Market: Wed. 8 a.m.-noon, 1850 N. White Bear Av. (Aldrich Arena), Maplewood, stpaulfarmers market.com. Ends Oct. 25.

Oakdale Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., 1584 Hadley Av. (City Hall parking lot), Oakdale, ci.oakdale.mn.us. June 7-Oct. 11.

Roseville Farmers Market: Tue. 8 a.m.-noon, 2131 N. Fairview Av. (Corpus Christi Catholic Church), Roseville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 31.

South St. Paul Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., 1151 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 14-Oct. 25.

Stillwater Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon , Pine and S. 3rd streets, Stillwater, facebook.com/StillwaterMNFarmersMarket. June 10-Oct. 28.

White Bear Lake Farmers Market: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, Clark Av. between 2nd and 3rd streets, White Bear Lake, whitebearlake.org. June 30-Oct. 28.

Woodbury Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 4-Oct. 29.

Northern suburbs

Andover Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., 13655 Round Lake Blvd. (Grace Lutheran Church), Andover, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 31.

Anoka Farmers Market on the Rum: Wed. 3-7 p.m., 2201 2nd Av., Anoka, anokaminnesota.com. June 21-Sept. 27.

Blaine Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon starting June 17; Tue. 3-6 p.m. starting June 20, 707 89th Av. NE. (Church of St. Timothy), Blaine, anokacounty.us. Ends Oct. 28.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m. 5600 85th Av. N. (Community Activity Center), Brooklyn Park, brooklynpark.org. July 12-Oct. 11.

Champlin Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., 307 East River Pkwy., Champlin, ci.champlin.mn.us. July 11-Oct. 10.

Coon Rapids Farmers Market: Wed. 3-6 p.m., 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. (Coon Rapids Ice Center), Coon Rapids, coonrapidsmn.gov. June 21-Oct. 11.

Crystal Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m., 5530 Douglas Drive N. (Becker Park), Crystal, parksandrec.crystalmn.gov. June 13-Sept. 26.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, Bottineau Blvd. and Lakeland Av., Robbinsdale, thenewmpls.info. Ends Sept. 23.

Little Canada Farmers Market: Mon. 2-6 p.m., 2920 Rice St., Little Canada, littlecanadamn.org. June 12-Oct. 9.

Maple Grove Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m. (3-6 p.m. in Oct.), 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Maple Grove, maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. May 11-Oct. 19.

New Brighton Farmers Market: Wed. 3-7 p.m. 400 NW. 10th St. (New Brighton Community Center), New Brighton, facebook.com/NewBrightonFarmersMarket. June 7-Oct. 11.

Osseo Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m. (3-6:30 in Sept.), 416 Central Av. (Boerboom Veterans Park), Osseo, discoverosseo.com. Mid-July-Sept.

Shoreview Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m. (3-6 p.m. Sept.-Oct.), 4580 N. Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Shoreview, shoreviewcommunitycenter.com. June 6-Oct. 10.

Southern suburbs

Apple Valley Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 7100 W. 147th St. (Apple Valley Municipal Center), Apple Valley, stpaulfarmers market.com. June 3-Oct. 28.

Bloomington Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov. June 10-Oct. 14.

Burnsville Farmers Market: Thu. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 3333 Cliff Road E. (Mary, Mother of the Church), Burnsville, stpaulfarmers market.com. Ends Oct. 26.

Burnsville Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 10-Oct. 28.

Centennial Lakes Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m., 7499 France Av. S., Edina, edinamn.gov. June 8-Sept. 28.

Eagan Market Fest: Wed. 4-8 p.m. (4-7 p.m. in Sept.), 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. cityofeagan.com. June 7-Sept. 27.

Hastings Farm Market: Sat. and Tue. 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Hwy. 55 and Pleasant Drive (Westview Center mall), facebook.com/stillwaterfarmersmarket. Opens June 10.

Lakeville Farmers Market: Wed. noon-5 p.m., 20800 Holyoke Av., Lakeville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 7-Oct. 25.

Lakeville Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 20965 Holyoke Av. (Lakeville Area Arts Center), Lakeville, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 17-Sept. 23.

Prior Lake Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, 16228 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake, priorlakefarmersmarket.com. Through October.

Richfield Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, 6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Richfield, cityofrichfield.org. Ends Oct. 28.

Rosemount Farmers Market: Tue. 1-5 p.m., 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 13-Sept. 26.

Savage Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 4800 W. 123rd St. (Savage Depot), Savage, stpaulfarmersmarket.com. June 4-Oct. 29.

Shakopee Farmers Market (downtown): Wed. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 113 Lewis St., Shakopee, downtownshakopee.org/farmers-market. June 21-Aug. 9.

Western suburbs

Chanhassen Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 7700 Market Blvd. (City Center Park Plaza), Chanhassen, chanhassenfarmersmarket.org. June 3-Sept. 30.

Downtown Chaska Farmers Market: Wed. 3-6 p.m., 300 Chestnut St. (City Square Park), Chaska, swmetrochamber.com. June 21-Sept. 20 (no market July 5).

Hopkins Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon, 16 9th Av. S., Hopkins, hopkinsfarmersmarket.com. Mid-June-Oct.

Minnetonka Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m., 12590 Ridgedale Drive (Ridgedale Commons), Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov. June 6-Sept. 26.

The New Mound Farmers Market & More: Sat. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5515 Shoreline Drive (Veterans Memorial Plaza), Mound. Ends Oct. 7. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Plymouth Farmers Market: Wed. 2:30-6:30 p.m., 15500 County Road 6 (Parkers Lake Playfield), Plymouth, plymouthmn.gov. June 21-Oct. 4.

Wayzata Farmers Market: Thu. 1:30-5:30 p.m., 850 N. Lake St., Wayzata, wayzatafarmersmarket.com. June 1-Sept. 28.

Field trips

Buffalo Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon. 100 1st. Av. NE., Buffalo, Minn., buffalofarmersmarket.com. Ends Oct. 28.

Centerville Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 221 N. Main St. (Activity Center Park), Centerville, centervillefarmersmarket.com. June 10, July 8, Aug. 12.

Chisago City Farmers Market: Fri. 2-6 p.m., 10656 Railroad Av. (Moberg Park), Chisago City, Minn., ci.chisago.mn.us. July 7-Oct. 6.

Elk River Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m., 716 Main St. NW. (Park Plaza Main Street), Elk River, Minn., elkrivermn.gov. June 15-Oct. 5.

Delano Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., 8045 County Line Road, Delano, delano.mn.us. Ends Oct. 25.

Monticello Farmers Market: Thu. 3:30-7 p.m. (until 6 p.m. in Sept.), 200 W. 6th St. (Monticello Public Library), Monticello, Minn., monticellocommunitycenter.com. Ends Sept. 28.

New Prague Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, 801 E. Main St., New Prague, facebook.com/NewPragueFarmersMarket. Ends Oct. 14.

Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 5th and Division streets (Bridge Square), Northfield, riverwalkmarketfair.org. Ends Oct. 21.

Princeton-Zimmerman Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-noon, 111 S. Rum River Drive (Princeton Mall), Princeton, Minn., pzfarmersmarket.org. Ends Oct. 28.