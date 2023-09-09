Grimes just wants to see the son she shares with ex-partner Elon Musk, but she says she's being boxed out.

The "Oblivion" singer seems to have responded, in a now-deleted X post, to a self-promoting post from author Walter Isaacson about his new Musk biography, which featured photos of the SpaceX chief executive and Shivon Zilis, the mother of his recently born twins. Grimes pleaded in the tweet for the writer to relay a request to Musk about how he and Zilis have allegedly blocked the Canadian artist from seeing her son.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes' post read, per screenshots posted on Reddit. "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Representatives for Grimes did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment. The Times also contacted Musk through X's press office and received only an automated response that read, "Busy now, please check back later."

Grimes and Musk were romantically linked publicly when they walked the "Heavenly Bodies"-themed carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala. In 2020, while unveiling her album "Miss Anthropocene," Grimes casually announced on Instagram that she was seven months pregnant. Grimes later confirmed Musk was the father.

Their son together, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020. In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the "Genesis" musician revealed that she and Musk had also welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via a surrogate in December 2021.

Just months before their daughter's birth, the new owner of the former Twitter told Page Six, "[Grimes and I] are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms."

In the same interview where she announced the birth of the pair's second child, Grimes said of their relationship, "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time. ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand."

However, Grimes clarified on Twitter after that article was published that she and Musk had once again broken up.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now," the 35-year-old wrote.