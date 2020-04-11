Grand Portage State Park will be temporarily closed at the request of its Ojibwe neighbors, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Friday night.

The DNR closed the park, which is along the Canadian border on Lake Superior’s North Shore, at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The band asked the DNR to close the park because of concerns about the COVID-19 risk with heightened visits to the area.

The park is located entirely within the territorial boundaries of the reservation and is situated on land owned by the band and leased to the state.

STAFF REPORT