Grand Portage State Park will be temporarily closed at the request of its Ojibwe neighbors, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Friday night.
The DNR closed the park, which is along the Canadian border on Lake Superior’s North Shore, at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The band asked the DNR to close the park because of concerns about the COVID-19 risk with heightened visits to the area.
The park is located entirely within the territorial boundaries of the reservation and is situated on land owned by the band and leased to the state.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue rise in Wisconsin
The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin continues to rise.
Local
Metro briefs: Dakota County Board considers limits on new wells after Randolph proposal
RANDOLPHCounty Board looking at well moratoriumThe Dakota County Board is considering a one-year moratorium on new wells that draw more than 10,000 gallons a day…
South Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, April 12
BLAINEMARCH 13Animal complaint. A resident reported that a squirrel was stuck in the fireplace at their home in the 11900 block of NE. Washington…
West Metro
Forecast: 5 inches of wet, heavy snow in Twin Cities, 8-10 in southeast Minnesota
Heavy, wet snow could bring down branches and power lines, and travel will be difficult.
Coronavirus
Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota and across the United States.