Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota music ties are cranking up his viral Cool Dad status

Photos have been widely shared of the governor speaking in front of Prince’s iconic glyph symbol outside Paisley Park last year, when the state renamed Highway 5 that goes through Chanhassen the “Prince Rogers Nelson Highway.” Also prominently shared: album covers of two of Minnesota music’s most iconic indie-rock albums, Hüsker Dü's “New Day Rising” and the Replacements’ “Tim,” have also been photoshopped to blend in either the governor’s or Harris’ likeness — the latter an obvious would-be favorite of Walz’s given its title.