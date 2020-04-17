Just in time for the last of the melting snow, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday he'll allow golf courses in the state to open.

Courses and driving ranges can open Saturday at 5 a.m.

The Governor's new executive order, according to a news released, also "allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home."

Under the order, facilities that may reopen or remain open include bait shops, shooting ranges and game farms, public and private parks and trails, boating, marina services, dock installation and boat/off-highway vehicle sales (by appointment only).

Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed, the release said.

All can open at 5 a.m. Saturday.

A committee of allied Minnesota golf-industry organizations sent Walz a letter that targeted Friday as a date courses hoped to open.

Minnesota courses have been closed since Walz's March 17 executive order that temporarily closed bars, restaurants and "other places of public accommodation," including country clubs, golf clubs and courses.

Oak Marsh golf course in Oakdale was among the state's first courses to open in early March. When asked when his course would be ready for golfers, Oak Marsh general manager/director of golf Steve Whillock said, "Tomorrow, this afternoon. We're ready. I've got staff already lined up, ready to come in and help."

The National Golf Foundation reported Friday that 48 percent of U.S. courses are open for play, up from 44 percent last week.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers opened his state's courses Thursday.

Some of those courses Evers opened are in western Wisconsin just across the border from Minnesota, where courses had remained closed by Walz' executive order that started March 17 and then became part of his stay-at-home order that now is set to expire May 4.

Minnesota course owners two weeks ago were allowed to mow grass and maintain "critical turf" that included greens, tee boxes and fairway. Many courses began maintenance with small crews both for physical-distancing precautions and because "we don't have the money to pay guys," Whillock said at the time.