Shooting ranges and game farms will reopen in Minnesota under a new executive order from Gov. Tim Walz to expand outdoor recreation.

The order, issued Friday, also allows bait shops to open their doors after being closed as nonessential businesses. Some bait shops had been providing curbside service to anglers, but the governor’s new order makes it clear that “bait shops for live bait” may reopen.

The governor repeated his message that people enjoy the outdoors “close to home’’ while following social distance guidelines. Fishing and hunting already were cleared as outdoor activities and he recently OK’d dock installation and other lake services.

But the new executive order continues to keep certain activities off limits.

“Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed,’’ said a news release from the governor.

Boating, marina services and off-highway vehicle services may reopen, but by appointment only, the order says. The new provisions start at 5 a.m. Saturday.