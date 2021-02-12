Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he would be dialing back some restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid improving statistical indicators of the pandemic.

The governor expanded numerical capacities of indoor private gatherings and celebrations, such as wedding receptions, from 10 people to 50, though facilities must still operate at only 25% of their fire code capacity. Similarly, restaurants can host 250 people if space permits, but must operate at no more than 50% of their capacity. Restaurants also can remain open until 11 p.m.

"Our small businesses have made enormous sacrifices for the health of their employees and communities," Walz said. "Today, we can make these cautious, common sense adjustments to support them because of the progress we have made controlling the spread of COVID-19 and getting the most at-risk Minnesotans vaccinated."

Walz's announcement came as the positivity rate of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 had dropped to 3.9% — below the state caution threshold of 5% and well below the 15.6% mark at the peak of the latest wave of the pandemic on Nov. 10. The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota also has fallen below the state's high-risk benchmark.

Other changes include allowances for indoor entertainment venues, pools and gyms to host up to 250 people, but no more than 25% of their fire code capacity.

