Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The governor does not have any symptoms, and is in quarantine while working from home.

His son, who is in ninth grade, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Walz's spokeswoman said. He and his wife Gwen took tests that came back negative yesterday morning. They took another test and found out Tuesday night they had COVID-19.

"Thankfully, my son has mild symptoms and Gwen and I have no symptoms. My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness," Walz said in a statement.

He said his family will continue to isolate and he will work from the governor's residence until he feels better and tests negative. This is the first time the family has tested positive for COVID, Walz's spokeswoman said, though they have had to quarantine after past exposures.

"In the meantime, I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19," Walz said.

The governor has several calls on his public calendar on Tuesday. He was scheduled to participate in a ceremonial bill signing Monday that was canceled.