Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $52.4 billion state budget Tuesday that would raise taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans, corporations and tobacco products while trying to ease the pandemic's burden on students, lower-income families and small business owners.

The governor's budget plan comes as national questions with financial consequences — including the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations and President Joe Biden's chances of passing a $1.9 trillion economic relief package — remain unanswered.

Walz has stressed that the next budget needs to address the uneven economic toll the virus has exacted. His plan would provide a tax credit to help an estimated 300,000 working families and would expand the first tier income tax bracket, cutting taxes for about one million households across the state. It would also use an angel tax credit to support startups.

"The recovery will come, but we need to make sure the recovery is focused on those who were hit the hardest and the deepest," Walz said last week. Because the last recession we had, we know that not everyone recovered equally. Especially communities of color and women, it took longer."

His proposal includes extensive tax increases to support his spending and tax break plans.

Walz proposed creating a fifth tier income tax rate for married couples making more than $1 million or a single earner netting $500,000 or more. He estimated 21,000 households would see their taxes increase by $8,072, on average.

He wants to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1, with a similar increase on moist snuff. The cigarette tax is currently $3.04 a pack. Walz's proposals would also create a new gross receipts tax on the retail sale of vape products. His office estimated the cigarette and vape taxes would raise a combined $151 million.

His budget would increase the corporate franchise tax rate from 9.8% to 11.25% starting in tax year 2021. That jump is expected to funnel $424 million into the next two-year budget.

He proposed reinstating a lower estate tax exemption. Walz also wants an additional tax on capital gains and dividend income, and reiterated a push to tax repatriated foreign income, and said doing so retroactively to 2016 would raise $336 million.

His plan comes as the state is projected to have a nearly $1.3 billion deficit in 2022 and 2023.

Tax increases will help pay for some of the spending proposals in Walz's budget plan, including a one-time, $750 payment for low-income families on the Minnesota Family Investment Program and $750,000 to create and expand child care options in the state. He's also proposing a new 12-week statewide paid family leave and medical program for serious medical conditions and up to 80 hours of paid time off for health care workers who may have exhausted their leave due to multiple quarantines.

For small businesses hit hardest by COVID-19, Walz is pitching a new $50 million forgivable loan program. He's also proposing investing $50 million in broadband access across the state.

Walz wants to borrow $150 million to help repair businesses and private property in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which were damaged during civil unrest last summer following George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

Republican legislative leaders oppose efforts to increase taxes and grow state spending. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said they look for places to cut and said in a statement Tuesday "we are not balancing the budget with tax increases." He suggested the state use some of its nearly $2.4 billion in reserves to close the gap.

"Proposing tax hikes is shockingly tone deaf after Minnesota families and businesses have endured nearly a year of the governor's shutdowns and constantly-changing executive orders. The governor knows they have no chance of becoming law," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement.

Walz's proposal is the first step in the complicated path to a budget deal. He must reach an agreement with the Legislature, where Republicans control the Senate and Democrats wield the majority in the House.

State leaders will get an updated economic forecast next month, and are hopeful that it will show the estimated budget shortfall has shrunk. In March, the House and Senate release their own budget plans and then spend the next couple months hashing out differences with one another and with the governor's vision. The new budget will take effect July 1.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, echoed Walz's goals ahead of his budget rollout. She said Democrats are focused on education, health care and economic security for families.

"We have a resource-rich state. We have a lot of talented people and we're one of the highest-income states in the country, and the impact of COVID has fallen unevenly," Hortman said. "So if everyone is paying their fair share, we should have enough resources to help those who are hardest-hit."

Improving the state's education system has been a top priority for Walz over his past two years in office, and the governor on Monday gave an overview of his education budget proposals, without outlining the cost of the plan at that point. His budget release recommends an additional $745 million for education.

His priorities include adding academic opportunities and mental health services for students over the summer and next school year, as well as one-time cash to help schools with declining enrollment during the pandemic. His budget also has longer-term education investments, such as expanding the number of schools that offer broad community services and guaranteeing state funding to help students who aren't meeting their grade's performance standards.

