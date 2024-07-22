Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who on Monday morning endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, has landed on a list of names being floated as a possible vice presidential nominee to run alongside Kamala Harris.

Walz endorsed Harris for president on Monday morning in a post on X, thanking her for a call and pledging his "full support."

"Let's go win this thing," he wrote.

While other candidates in battleground states are seen as more likely picks to run with Harris, Walz's rising national profile has put him in discussion as the party scrambles to put together a unifying ticket ahead of the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago.

Prominent Democrats in Minnesota and across the country quickly rallied around Harris following Biden's decision Sunday to drop out of the race and endorse her as his successor. While other Democrats could still challenge Harris as the nominee, attention quickly shifted over the weekend to who she'll pick as her running mate.

Democratic governors top the list of names mentioned most frequently by donors and pundits, including Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state, as well as Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Roy Cooper of North Carolina, states that voted for Donald Trump but also sent Democrats to the governor's office.

Those candidates, along with Walz, would provide demographic and geographic balance to a ticket with Harris, a former attorney general and U.S. senator from California.

Also reported to be in the mix are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Walz's profile has been rising nationally since he became chair of the Democratic Governors Association, a role that makes him the fundraising and campaign face helping to elect governors in 11 states this fall. As a Biden campaign surrogate for months, he's also frequented cable news shows and traveled across the country to tout the record of the president.

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Betty McCollumn called for Biden to leave the race last week and endorsed a Harris-Walz ticket, arguing she will need a "strong Midwestern running mate" this fall.

A veteran, former teacher who represented a conservative southern Minnesota district in Congress for a dozen years, Walz has earned a reputation as a more progressive Democrat during his time as governor, signing a historic number of Democratic priorities into law in 2023 with a one-vote DFL majority in the Legislature.

Several national forecasters shifted Minnesota to potentially more favorable for Republicans following Biden's disastrous debate performance, but the state hasn't voted for a Republican for president since 1972 and is still not seen as a top-tier target for the party this fall.







