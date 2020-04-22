Gov. Tim Walz is announcing a new statewide pandemic strategy Wednesday using the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic and other health care providers to dramatically increase COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the state.

Walz had previously said he wants to increase capacity in Minnesota to as many as 5,000 diagnostic tests per day.

The total case count of 2,721 so far is based on 49,344 tests by the state public health lab and private labs such as Mayo. But state health officials have said that is not enough to truly understand the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

State epidemiologists are working under the assumption that every confirmed case could represent as many as 100 unconfirmed cases, given the high number of people who show few or no symptoms.

The announcement by Walz and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, expected at a 2 p.m. briefing, comes a day after state health officials gave testimony to a Senate committee about the need to expand testing so that people with suspicious respiratory symptoms could know if they have been infected by the coronavirus.

