Playing against a stingy Clarkson defense, the Gophers hoped they could win a low-scoring battle in Saturday's NCAA women's hockey quarterfinals. For much of the game, it looked like two goals might be enough to send them to the Frozen Four.

But the Gophers gave up the tying goal with 1 minute, 51 seconds left. The 2-2 tie stood for another 65:44 before Clarkson scored on the power play to defeat the Gophers 3-2 in four overtimes, earning a berth in the Frozen Four. The game at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y., was the longest in Gophers program history and the second-longest in NCAA tournament history.

No. 4 Clarkson will play top-ranked Ohio State in the NCAA semifinals Friday in Durham, N.H. Wisconsin and Colgate will play in the other Frozen Four semifinal.

Dominique Petrie scored the tying goal at 18:09 of the third period to send the game to overtime. She got the winner, too, scoring on the power play at 5:44 of the fourth OT after the Gophers' Audrey Wethington was penalized for interference.

The No. 5 Gophers took a 2-0 lead early in the first period when Josefin Bouveng and Ella Huber scored just 81 seconds apart, before Clarkson had gotten a shot on goal. The Golden Knights rallied in the latter part of the period and pulled within 2-1 on Haley Winn's power-play goal at 16 minutes, 27 seconds.

That score held for nearly 42 minutes, until Clarkson pulled goaltender Michelle Pasiechnyk with 2:11 remaining in the game and Petrie scored with a sixth skater on the ice.

Late in the third overtime, the game outlasted the 118:51 it took for the Gophers to beat North Dakota in the 2013 NCAA quarterfinals. That game at Ridder Arena was played exactly 11 years earlier.

The Gophers outshot Clarkson 64-56, with goaltender Lucy Morgan making 53 saves. The teams combined to attempt 273 shots.

The Gophers dominated the first 10 minutes, outshooting Clarkson 9-0 and outscoring the Knights 2-0. Bouveng scored her sixth goal in the past five games by going to the net as Madeline Wethington fired a shot from the center point. Bouveng snared the bouncing puck down low and put a backhander past Pasiechnyk at 7:26.

Huber scored at 8:47. Bouveng carried the puck down the left side and sent it toward the net. It slid across the slot to Huber, past Pasiechnyk and a Clarkson defender, and Huber deposited it behind the goaltender.

Clarkson did not get its first shot on goal until 14:21 of the first period. The Knights got a boost when Abbey Murphy was penalized for interference, giving them the game's first power play. Winn's shot from the top of the right circle deflected off a skate and past Morgan, cutting the Gophers' lead to 2-1.

The second period hinged on defense, with few shots on goal by either team in the first several minutes. The Gophers got their first power play of the game at 11:47, when Brooke McQuigge was called for interference. Clarkson has the top penalty kill in the country, and it held firm.

Late in the second period, the Gophers got another chance on the power play. Huber put the puck into the Knights' net on a rebound of a Murphy shot at 17:56, but Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers challenged the goal.

After a video review, officials determined Huber had interfered with Pasiechnyk, waving off the goal and leaving the score at 2-1.

The Knights mustered a few quality scoring chances early in the third but could not get past Morgan. She made another big save on a point-blank shot by Jenna Goodwin at 16:55, but Clarkson scored the tying goal just after pulling Pasiechnyk for an extra skater.

Petrie was deep in the Gophers' zone and sent the puck toward the net from a sharp angle, and it got through Morgan's pads.

The Gophers went on the penalty kill late in the period when Nelli Laitinen was called for tripping, but Clarkson couldn't score, and the penalty expired 41 seconds into overtime.

In the first overtime, the Gophers got another chance on the power play on a Clarkson penalty at 12:24 but managed only one shot on goal. They outshot Clarkson 9-8 in the overtime. The Knights had a power-play opportunity early in the second overtime when Murphy was called for elbowing but did not score.