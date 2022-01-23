The Badgers completed a season sweep last season, claiming the WCHA regular season, WCHA tournament and NCAA championship titles.

Meanwhile, the Gophers had their worst season in program history at 11-8-1 and couldn't muster a single victory against Wisconsin through five games all season, their best result a 2-2 overtime tie. And to make the ending to that year even more unsavory, it was the Badgers who officially ended that season, kicking the Gophers out of the WCHA Final Faceoff with a 5-3 defeat in the semifinals.

So perhaps the Gophers came into the 2021-22 campaign with even more motivation to dethrone their border rivals than usual. At least that seems to be what the latest results would suggest.

The Gophers took down the Badgers 4-3 on Saturday at Ridder Arena, an offensive outbreak after the three other meetings this season. This was the first time they had swept the Badgers since 2016. The Gophers also won 2-1 on Friday night. And back in early December, they secured a 3-2 victory and a 2-2 overtime draw.

Even more impressive is how the Gophers have done this without their two top scorers from last season in Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy, who took the year off to train for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Unlike the three other games against the Gophers this season, the Badgers scored first Saturday. About five minutes into the game, Wisconsin's Brette Pettet took advantage of Gophers goaltender Lauren Bench and her defense being unable to clear the puck. But the Gophers almost immediately responded, with Crystalyn Hengler equalizing about 90 seconds later.

Wisconsin then put together a two-on-one rush with about three minutes left in the first period, ending with a Caitlin Schneider goal. Again, though, the Gophers returned the favor, with Ella Huber making it 2-2 just 14 seconds later.

The Gophers then kept that momentum going to take their first lead of the game with about a minute-and-a-half to play, when Abigail Boreen's shot deflected off Catie Skaja and past Badgers netminder Kennedy Blair.

Taylor Heise, the team's No. 3 scorer last season behind the now departed Zumwinkle and Murphy, lengthened that lead to two goals about four minutes into the second period.

Pettet nabbed her second goal of the game about three minutes into the third period, but the Gophers were able to hang on for the one-goal victory.

Bench ended up making 28 saves on 33 shots. She started in place of Makayla Pahl, who made 40 saves on 41 shots in Friday's victory but sat out Saturday with an illness. Blair saved 21 of the Gophers' 25 shots.

Minnesota improved their record to 19-6-1 (14-5-1 WCHA) while Wisconsin fell to 18-3-3 (13-3-2-0-2 WCHA). The Badgers were No. 1 in the country in last week's poll, with fellow WCHA team Ohio State at No. 2 and the Gophers back at No. 5.

This series' result will surely help the Gophers climb in the rankings, as could next weekend's trip to Ohio State. But that will be the last highly ranked opponent the Gophers take on until the postseason. The final three matchups of the regular season, all in February, are against in-state teams Bemidji State, St. Cloud State and new-Division I team St. Thomas.

When the WCHA and NCAA tournaments come around in about a month, it will give Wisconsin an opportunity to potentially surpass the Gophers. Another regular season championship would draw the Badgers level with the Gophers at 10 each. Wisconsin already has nine WCHA tournament titles to the Gophers' seven. But each currently has six official NCAA championships.

In addition to last season, the Badgers also recently won nationally in 2019, with the 2020 tournament canceled because of the pandemic. The Gophers, should they not claim the top spot this year, would match their longest drought of six years without accomplishing that feat, having not won since back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.