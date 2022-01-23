The shots on goal total read Gophers 40, Michigan 19, suggesting a strong offensive showing for the home team at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday night.

The scoreboard, however, told different story, with the third-ranked Wolverines defeating the No. 11 Gophers 4-1 and remaining in a first-place tie with Ohio State atop the Big Ten hockey standings.

The Gophers, who won a 2-1 overtime thriller in Friday's series opener, saw their chance at a sweep disappear after Michigan's Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers scored twice in a span of 1:02 late in the first period. Michael Pastujov and Nick Blankenburg also scored, and Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo made the lead hold up by stopping 39 shots.

Bryce Brodzinski scored for the Gophers, and goalie Justen Close made 15 saves.

Minnesota (14-10) remained in third place in the Big Ten with 27 points, the series split costing them a chance to close the conference gap on the talented Wolverines (19-7-1, 33 points Big Ten).

Early on, the Gophers looked as if they would be the stronger team Saturday. They nearly scored 12 seconds into the game when Grant Cruikshank stole the puck from defenseman Owen Power at the Michigan blue line, raced alone into the zone and fired a shot that Portillo just got a piece of to make the save.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead only 2:48 into the first when McLaughlin took a stretch pass from defenseman Mike Koster and passed to a trailing winger Bryce Brodzinski, who rifled a shot over Portillo.

Minnesota got the game's first power play at 5:43 of the first. Matthew Knies just missed stuffing a rebound past Portillo, who made four saves as the Wolverines killed the penalty.

Outplayed for most of the first period, Michigan flipped the script with two quick goals on rushes into the Gophers zone to take 2-1 lead. First, Brisson converted a cross-ice pass from Ethan Edwards to tie the score 1-1 at 14:39. Only 1:02 later after a Gophers turnover, three of the top five overall picks in the 2021 NHL draft combined to give the Wolverines the lead, with No. 2 pick Beniers scoring his 16th goal of the season and Power, the No. 1 pick, and Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick, adding assists.

The Gophers outshot the Wolverines 15-7 in the first period, but Michigan had four of the final five shots, including the two goals.

Michigan stretched its lead to 3-1 at 7:00 of the second with the help of another Gophers turnover. Center Thomas Bordeleau blocked defenseman Jackson LaCombe clearing attempt, and the puck found Michael Pastujov on the doorstep. Pastujov tucked the puck past Close.

The Gophers went on the power play at 7:48 when Johnny Beecher received a minor for checking from behind. Minnesota nearly scored when Close threw a stretch pass that caught Michigan on an ill-timed line change, but Portillo stopped Ben Meyers' backhand attempt.

Minnesota outshot Michigan 18-7 in the second for a 40-minute edge of 33-14.

In the third period, the Gophers pushed early, with Portillo needing a toe save to deny McLaughlin at 2:27. At 11:29, Sammy Walker had a potential goal disallowed because of a hand pass. Blankenburg stretched the lead to 4-1 at 12:22 of the third.