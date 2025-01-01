The offense, while it can be up and down, is balanced. The Gophers are middle of the pack in the Big Ten in scoring overall. Their leading scorer among healthy players is backup center Annika Stewart (11.6, 36th in the Big Ten). But Plitzuweit’s rotation has three players averaging in double figures and seven averaging 7.7 points or more. Tuesday’s victory was a prime example of this. Battle scored 13, guard Grace Grocholski 12, center Sophie Hart 11, forward Mallory Heyer nine and both McKinney and Stewart seven.