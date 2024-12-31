Gophers women pour it on from the start, then clamp down to smother Wisconsin 59-50

MADISON, WIS. – In 10 minutes of first-quarter action Tuesday at Kohl Center, the visiting Gophers women’s basketball team landed the first punch. Then a combination. Followed by a flurry.
The Gophers women’s basketball team bolted to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and did what they needed to do defensively the rest of the way to end a four-game losing streak to the rival Badgers.
An avalanche.
The Wisconsin Badgers never quite dug out.
Up 23-4 after a first quarter in which the Badgers did not hit a field goal and leading by as many as 23, the Gophers beat the Badgers 59-50, breaking a two-year, four-game losing streak to their border rival.
And if the Gophers offense slowed to a near-halt a bit after a near-perfect first quarter, the defense never rested. Wisconsin struggled to score all night, shooting 35.8%, making four of 17 three-point attempts and turning the ball over 14 times.
The Gophers (14-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) won their second consecutive conference game and the first on the road. The Badgers (10-4 overall) fell to 1-2 in conference play.
To nobody’s surprise, Wisconsin’s all-conference forward Serah Williams had a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. But Williams — who had 54 points and 30 rebounds in Wisconsin’s two victories against Minnesota last year — was held in check for much of the game. She had four points at the half and eight points after the third quarter with the Gophers up 49-30.
Amaya Battle (13), Sophie Hart (12) and Grace Grocholski (11) were all in double figures for the Gophers.
But it was the defense that never relented, allowing the Gophers to hold onto a relatively easy victory despite shooting only 14-for-42 over the final three quarters.
Six Gophers players scored in the first quarter. Minnesota started the game 10-0, 19-2 and it was 23-4 after the quarter ended without the Badgers having made a field goal.
That lead grew to 27-4 early in the second on Hart’s basket with 8:42 left in the half. But, starting with Jovana Spasovksi’s three-pointer moments later, the Badgers out-scored the Gophers 15-9 the rest of the half.
The Badgers got as close as 13 on the second quarter, on Williams’ two consecutive buckets, with 3:47 left in the half. But Mallory Heyer hit a three and Tori McKinney drove for a hoop in a 6-2 Gophers run to end the half.
The Gophers were in an offensive funk during the second and third quarters, shooting 31% and making only one three-pointer.
But the defense didn’t waiver. The Gophers were still up 16 after Battle’s late field goal before a Wisconsin flurry make the final score closer than the game might have indicated.
