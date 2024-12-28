After watching her team suffer one of the most lopsided losses in its history last season, Dawn Plitzuweit had her Gophers women’s basketball team more than ready to take the fight to Penn State in the rematch Saturday afternoon at Williams Arena.
Gophers make a Big Ten women’s basketball statement with 90-54 rout of Penn State
Minnesota, led by freshman Tori McKinney’s 25 points, avenged a 56-point loss to the Nittany Lions last season.
Penn State dominated with a 56-point win in March, but the Gophers got payback in the Big Ten home opener behind Tori McKinney’s career-high 25 points in a 90-54 win against the Nittany Lions. It was the Gophers' largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since 1916.
The Gophers (13-1, 1-1 Big Ten) made a statement with their first conference win. Fans haven’t seen them lose at home in 2024-25; they are 9-0 at Williams Arena.
McKinney, who shot 7-for-12 from the field and 8-for-8 on free throws, scored on a putback midway through the second quarter for a 34-11 lead. That already matched the U’s scoring total in a 90-34 loss last season in University Park, Pa.
Amaya Battle added 17 points and Annika Stewart 15 points for the Gophers, who shot 56% from the field.
The day belonged to McKinney. She left the game for good to a standing ovation as the Gophers led 80-40 with just under five minutes to play.
The 6-1 redshirt freshman from Minnetonka was among several players on both sides who didn’t play in last season’s series. Two completely different teams were on display at the Barn on Saturday — and it showed early.
Plitzuweit’s squad scored the game’s first nine points, including five from McKinney. The Gophers jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter, which surpassed their scoring from the entire first half last season.
The Gophers blew the game wide open with defense while scoring 30 points on 24 turnovers.
Similar to last season, the Gophers were shorthanded against Penn State, most notably playing without standout guard Mara Braun. Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson also is out because of a season-ending knee injury.
Since replacing Braun in the lineup, McKinney’s scoring average had gone from 5.0 to 12.0 points per game in eight starts entering Saturday.
Nebraska transfer Stewart and McKinney outscored Penn State on their own 25-18 in the first half.
Plitzuweit rotated the 6-3 Stewart and 6-5 Sophie Hart at center against Penn State’s 6-6 leading scorer Gracie Merkle, who was held scoreless Saturday after averaging 20 points. Moriah Murray was held to just two points on 1-for-6 shooting; she was averaging 15 points entering the game.
The Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2), who shot just 38% from the field, have lost four of their past five games, including 75-60 at Indiana on Dec. 7.
Minnesota is one of the Big Ten’s worst shooting teams, but it could get an offensive boost Sunday vs. Morgan State.