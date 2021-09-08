Coach Lindsay Whalen's Gophers women's basketball team better be ready right out of the gate in the Big Ten Conference.

The Gophers released their full schedule Wednesday, and there are challenges that go beyond the previously announced Nov. 20 game against Paige Bueckers and Connecticut.

After the Big Ten opener Dec. 6 vs. Nebraska at Williams Arena, the Gophers – who finished 10th in the league last season at 7-11 – have four straight games against teams that finished in the top five of the conference last season.

The Gophers will start with an exhibition against Minnesota Crookston on Oct. 31, followed by the official season opener on Nov. 9 against Jacksonville.

Later in non-conference play is the trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gophers will play UConn and then either South Florida or Syracuse. On Nov. 22, the Gophers will play either Oregon, South Carolina, Oklahoma or Buffalo.

The Gophers also will host North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 1.

But back to that conference schedule.

After facing Nebraska – a team the Gophers beat twice last season – Minnesota plays at Michigan Dec. 12, hosts Northwestern Dec. 30 or 31, plays at Rutgers Jan. 6 and hosts Maryland Jan. 9.

The Gophers – who finished their Big Ten schedule last year going 6-4 in their final 10 games – have 11 of their 18 conference games against teams that finished above .500 in Big Ten play last season. Seven games come against teams with losing records.

The Gophers play Rutgers (10-3 in conference play last season), Iowa (11-8) and Michigan State (8-7), Nebraska (9-10) and Wisconsin (2-18) twice each.

They play one game against Maryland (17-1), Indiana (16-2), Michigan (9-4), Ohio State (9-7), Penn State (6-13), Purdue (4-14) and Illinois (2-16) once each. That means the Gophers get just five games against the four teams that finished at the bottom of the conference last season.

There is only one two-game home stretch and one two-game road trip. The Gophers host Ohio State on Jan. 15 and Iowa Jan. 20. They play at Michigan State Jan 23 and at Purdue Jan. 27.

Last season the Big Ten sent seven of its 14 teams to the NCAA tournament, with Maryland, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan reaching the Sweet 16. Indiana advanced to the regional final.

Whalen is 21-33 in three seasons in regular season Big Ten Conference play. She will be looking for her first ever victories against Maryland, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State this season.

2021-22 Gophers women's basketball schedule

Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota Crookston (Exhibition)

Nov. 9 vs. Jacksonville

Nov. 12 at Arizona State

Nov. 14 vs. George Washington

Nov. 17 vs. American

Nov. 20 vs. Connecticut (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 21 vs.South Florida or Syracuse (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 22 vs. TBA (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Nov. 26 vs. Bradley

Nov. 28 vs. UTSA

Dec. 1 vs. North Carolina

Dec. vs. Nebraska

Dec. 12 at Michigan

Dec. 15 vs. Ohio

Dec. 23 at Drake

Dec. 30 vs. Northwestern

Jan. 6 at Rutgers

Jan. 9 vs. Maryland

Jan. 12 at Wisconsin

Jan. 15 vs. Ohio State

Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

Jan. 23 at Michigan State

Jan. 27 at Purdue

Jan. 30 vs. Wisconsin

Feb. 3 at Indiana

Feb. 6 vs. Michigan State

Feb. 10 at Iowa

Feb. 17 vs. Rutgers

Feb. 20 at Nebraska

Feb. 24 vs. Illinois

Feb. 27 at Penn State