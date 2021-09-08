The Ben Johnson era as Gophers basketball coach in the Big Ten will begin against two of the league's top programs and coaches in Michigan State's Tom Izzo and Michigan's Juwan Howard.

The Big Ten released its full 2021-22 basketball schedule Wednesday, which includes the Gophers opening Big Ten play Dec. 8 against Michigan State at Williams Arena, followed by playing Dec. 11 at Michigan.

Johnson replaces Richard Pitino, who was fired following a 14-15 season (6-14 in the league) in his eighth year. Having to replace 10 scholarship players from last season's team, Johnson is realistic about his program likely going through some growing pains early.

What better way to learn than to open Big Ten play against the best?

Izzo experienced a relative down year last season finishing 15-13 and 9-11 in the Big Ten. But the Spartans still reached the NCAA tournament for the 23rd straight season.

The Wolverines returned to the top of the league last season going 23-5, winning the Big Ten regular season title and reaching the Elite Eight in Howard's second season.

Besides matching up with the Michigan schools in the early conference slate, Johnson will play 10 non-league games, including the season opener Nov. 9 against Missouri-Kansas City.

The Gophers officially announced the nonconference schedule Wednesday, highlighted by the Asheville Championship in North Carolina against Western Kentucky on Nov. 12, and either South Carolina or Princeton on Nov. 14.

The toughest stretch in November and early December appears to be four straight games against high-major opponents, starting with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh. The U also plays Dec. 5 at Mississippi State before starting early league play.

Going into the New Year, the Gophers will host Illinois on Jan. 2 at the Barn, but they play three of their next four games on the road against Indiana (Jan. 9), Michigan State (Jan. 12) and Penn State (Jan. 19).

Unlike last season, Minnesota plays rivals Wisconsin and Iowa twice. The Badgers, who only faced the Gophers once last season, host them on Jan. 30 and play in Minneapolis on Feb. 23. The Hawkeyes play at the Gophers on Jan. 16 and host them Feb. 6 in Iowa City.

Back-to-back road games happen three times this year, including Feb. 6 at Iowa and Feb. 9 at Nebraska. The regular season ends away from home for Minnesota at Maryland on March 2 and at Northwestern on March 6. The 2022 Big Ten tournament is scheduled for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The first glimpse of Johnson's new basketball team in action is an exhibition game on Nov. 1 against Concordia-St. Paul at home.

Last season, the Gophers had no warmup games and didn't begin until Nov. 25 due to the pandemic, but the normal scheduling this year also means the return of fans to the Barn.