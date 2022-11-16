GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Thursday, 7 p.m. at North Dakota State * ESPN+, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (2-0) is looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2018-19 season. The Gophers are coming off a 101-99 victory over Lehigh in a game in which they trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter. Gophers freshmen scored 75 of the 101 points scored against Lehigh. Mara Braun had 34, the second-highest total by a freshman in program history. Amaya Battle had 17 points. Katie Borowicz and Mallory Heyer had 12 each. Sophomore center Rose Micheaux has opened the season with consecutive double-doubles. The Gophers' 26 offensive rebounds vs. Lehigh were the most in the Lindsay Whalen coaching era.

Bison update: NDSU is also 2-0 after a two-point victory over Montana and a 96-45 victory over NAIA school Valley City State. The Gophers and Bison have met seven times, with Minnesota winning six. But the two teams have split two games in Fargo. NDSU is led by Heaven Hamling, a senior guard from Grand Rapids, who is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Her 130 career three-pointers is eighth in school history. Sophomore guard Abbie Draper is averaging 12.5 points and freshman 6-3 guard Elle Evans averages 11.0.