GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

vs. North Dakota State, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena

TV; radio: BTN-plus; 96.7-FM

Pregame reading: The Gophers got a glimpse of freshman Ayianna Johnson's raw potential, when she scored 19 points Sunday against Chicago State.

...

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: After two one-sided victories, the Gophers continue nonconference play against competition likely a bit stiffer than Long Island University or Chicago State. NDSU is 1-1, with the loss coming to a ranked Creighton team. The Bison went 18-12 overall and 12-6 in the Summit League last year, and that included a 71-65 home victory over the Gophers. Minnesota will play a nationally televised home game next Sunday against Paige Bueckers and Connecticut, so it will be important not to look past this game. Last year's loss came in the only game Gophers guard Mara Braun missed. Braun, who was injured that game, has scored 50 points as the Gophers have started the season 2-0.

Watch her: There are six Minnesotans on the NDSU roster, including freshman guard Abby Krzewinski, who played with Braun at Wayzata, and Heaven Hamling, a senior from Grand Rapids who is second in scoring (10.0) for the Bison. Guard Elle Evans (12.0) leads the Bison in scoring.

Forecast: The Gophers started well, came out strong after halftime and cut down on their turnovers against Chicago State, all of which were goals set by coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Then there is the matter of revenge, and the fact that Plitzuweit coached against NDSU during her hears at South Dakota. "We got beat by NDSU last year,'' Plitzuweit said. "From that standpoint I would have to believe they have our attention.''

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.