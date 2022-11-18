Thursday's game at North Dakota State made two things pretty clear:

First, the Gophers women's basketball team has a long way to go before it is ready for its Big Ten Conference schedule.

And it's pretty clear, after having played just two games, how important Mara Braun is to the Gophers offense. Host North Dakota State (3-0) handed the Gophers (2-1) their first loss of the season, 71-65.

Braun, who was the conference freshman of the week after scoring 55 points in two games — including a game-winning three-pointer Sunday against Lehigh — missed Thursday's game with what the team called a lower leg injury. She will be re-evaluated before Sunday's game against Presbyterian College. In a walking boot on her left foot, Braun watched the game from the bench.

Not having Braun, however, was not the reason the Gophers were outplayed on both ends of the floor. The Gophers shot 39.7% overall and made just two of 15 three-pointers. At the other end, the Gophers allowed the Bison to grab 15 offensive rebounds, which resulted in 18 second-chance points.

The Gophers missed nine of 22 free throws.

Up three entering the fourth quarter, the Bison shot nearly 60% in the fourth, closing out the win.

The Bison did this with their leading scorer, Grand Rapids' Heaven Hamling, held to eight points. It was two other Minnesotans — Taylor Brown (Lakeville North) and Abby Schulte (Maple Grove) — who picked up the slack. Brown scored 16 points and Schulte had 14. Emily Behnke had 14.

The Gophers got 15 points from Amaya Battle, 13 from Maggie Czinano and 11 from Katie Borowicz, but combined they were 13-for-39.

Down eight with 4:44 left, the Gophers made a run. Three Gophers scored in a 7-0 run that brought the team to within a point on two free throws by Battle with 3:21 left. But, at the other end, the Bison got yet another offensive rebound, and the possession ended with Hamling's three-pointer with 2:43 left that put North Dakota State back up five.

Over the first 10 minutes of the game the Gophers made just four of 17 shots, turned the ball over three times and missed half of their eight free throws.

Yet they still led 12-8 after the first quarter. The reason: NDSU was 3-for-14, and the Gophers turned seven Bison turnovers into six points. Micheaux had four points and Czinano had three in the quarter, but both teams struggled to get open shots and to make them when they were available.

In the second quarter, the Gophers defense couldn't make up for the offensive woes. The Gophers were outscored 20-15 in the quarter. That includes a 7-0 run to end the half that came with NDSU's two best players on the bench with foul trouble.

The Bison made half their second-quarter shots. The Gophers? They went 7-for-20 as a team.

The half ended with Micheaux and Czinano each with six points. But Gophers starters were a combined 8-for-24.

It wasn't much better in the third quarter, either. The Gophers again struggled to make shots.

It appeared for a moment the Gophers might get on a roll in the third quarter. Down four points, Minnesota went on a 9-3 run to take a brief two-point lead, 42-40, on two free throws by Battle with 2:05 left in the quarter. But the Bison ended the quarter 6-1 to take a three-point lead into the fourth.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.