GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

3 p.m. Thursday vs. Lindenwood at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on B1G+; 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: This game ends the nonconference portion of the Gophers' schedule. Minnesota (10-1 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten) has won by an average of 29.7 points in nine nonconference wins. That includes victories of 58 (Chicago State) and 53 (Cal State Northridge) that stand as the third- and fourth-biggest wins in program history. Five of those victories have come by 31 or more points, seven by 19 or more. The Gophers get a Lindenwood team that, 2-7 this year, has gone 4-31 since the start of the 2022-23 season. The Gophers are second among Big Ten teams in opponent points per game (55.4), third in opponents' field goal percentage (36.6), turnover margin (plus-6.4) and fourth in rebounds (42.2).

Watch her: In her past four games, Mara Braun has made 25 of 66 shots overall, 19 of 32 threes, averaging 26.3 points. Braun is second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.2). Point guard Amaya Battle is fourth in assists (5.8), Mallory Heyer fourth in rebounding (8.6) and Nia Holloway fourth in steals (2.3). The Lions, out of St. Charles (Mo.) are led by freshman guard Ellie Brueggemann, who is averaging 14.6 points per game. She is shooting 41.3% on three-pointers.

Forecast: This is the Gophers' first game in eight days, and it will be another nine days before they resume Big Ten play Dec. 30 at Iowa. There may be some rust because of the layoff, but the Gophers should be considered prohibitive favorites again.

