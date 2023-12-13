There was a lot to like about the Gophers women's basketball team's 96-64 nonconference victory over Grambling State in Wednesday's matinee at Williams Arena.

The Gophers won their seventh straight, improved to 10-1 overall, dominated on points off turnovers (28-8) and second-chance points (27-4). All 11 players who saw action scored.

And then there was Mara Braun.

Braun scored 26 points in 25 minutes of playing time. The only one capable of slowing her Wednesday was Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit. With the game in hand, Plitzuweit sat Braun down for good with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

None of the Gophers starters played in the fourth quarter.

Braun hit eight of ten shots overall. She went 6-for-8 on threes, setting a career-best for made threes.

And she's on a tear since making just three of 12 shots overall and one of nine threes in a victory over Norfolk State on Nov. 29. In four games since, she has made 35 of 66 shots overall and 19 of 32 threes, nearly 60%.

In one stretch of 70 seconds in the third quarter, she hit three straight threes. The first was off the dribble, the second two with assists from Amaya Battle.

The Gophers led by five after a quarter, by 15 at the half and by 27 after three.

Amaya Battle matched her career high with 10 assists — with just two turnovers. Mallory Heyer (10 points) was one rebound away from a double-double. Grace Grocholski made three of five threes on the way to 12 points. Maggie Czinano (10 points) was also in double figures.

Douthsine Prien led Grambling State (3-5) with 14 points.