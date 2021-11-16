Gophers women's basketball vs. American

Wednesday, 7 p.m., Williams Arena. No TV (streamed on B1G+). Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: After a season-opening loss to Jacksonville, the Gophers have won two straight, including a 48-32 victory over George Washington on Sunday. ... Over the last two games – including the team's overtime victory at Arizona State – Gophers opponents have shot 34-for-124 overall (27.4%) and made just five of 33 three-pointers (15.2%). But the Gophers have struggled to make shots, too. G Deja Winters, a graduate transfer, led the Gophers off the bench with 17 points Sunday, making six of 13 shots, with eight rebounds and three blocks. G Sara Scalia had 14 points and has scored in double figures in 16 straight games dating back to last year.

American update: The Eagles are 2-1, winning two straight since a season-opening loss to the same George Washington team the Gophers defeated Sunday. Those victories were over Marist and Vermont. Sr. G Jade Edwards leads the Eagles in scoring (19.7), the only player averaging in double figures. Sr. G Emily Fisher is averaging 9.7 points and Sr. F Taylor Brown – who played at Lakeville North High School – is averaging 6.0 points.