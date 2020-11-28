Duluth - The second game of this women’s WCHA series between national powers began the exacxt opposite of the opener.
On Saturday afternon, the No. 3 Gophers — not Minnesota Duluth — took a two-goal lead and held on to edge the Bulldogs 2-1 at Amsoil Arena for a sweep.
Minnesota had rallied to win 4-2 the day before after trailing 2-0.
The Gophers (3-1 overall and conference, with Lauren Bench making 30 saves, didn’t allow the Bulldogs to come back in the rematch although it did get tense in the third.
No. 6 UMD (2-2) got within 2-1 on Ashton Bell’s goal at 9 minutes, 24 seconds of the final period. The play was reviewed for possible goalie interfence, but the tally stood. Then Bulldogs nearly tied it with 3½ left when Kylie Hanley hit a post.
Senior defenseman Emily Brown’s first goal of the season put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 7:52 of the opening period. Junior forward Emily Oden made it 2-0 on a 4-on-3 power play with 1:18 left in the second.
Emma Soderberg had 29 saves for UMD, which hosted hockey games at Amsoil Arena for the first time since March.