The second game of this women’s WCHA series between national powers began the exacxt opposite of the opener.

On Saturday afternon, the No. 3 Gophers — not Minnesota Duluth — took a two-goal lead and held on to edge the Bulldogs 2-1 at Amsoil Arena for a sweep.

Minnesota had rallied to win 4-2 the day before after trailing 2-0.

The Gophers (3-1 overall and conference, with Lauren Bench making 30 saves, didn’t allow the Bulldogs to come back in the rematch although it did get tense in the third.

No. 6 UMD (2-2) got within 2-1 on Ashton Bell’s goal at 9 minutes, 24 seconds of the final period. The play was reviewed for possible goalie interfence, but the tally stood. Then Bulldogs nearly tied it with 3½ left when Kylie Hanley hit a post.

Senior defenseman Emily Brown’s first goal of the season put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 7:52 of the opening period. Junior forward Emily Oden made it 2-0 on a 4-on-3 power play with 1:18 left in the second.

Emma Soderberg had 29 saves for UMD, which hosted hockey games at Amsoil Arena for the first time since March.