Two players have decided to leave the Gophers women's basketball program, one before ever playing in a game.

Redshirt sophomore forward/center forward/center Barbora Tomancova has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Post player Daja Woodard, who came to the Gophers from Jones College, a community college in Mississippi, has left the team.

The 6-2 Tomancova scored 14 points in six games as a freshman, missing the final 22 games because of injury during the 2018-19 season. Given a medical redshirt, she appeared in 18 games last season, averaging 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

"We wish Barbora the best,'' Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "She's been a tremendous person in our program, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We thank her for her contributions to the program.''

A native of Brno in the Czech Republic, Tomancova has three years of eligibility remaining.

Woodard, who would have been a junior, is an athletic 6-3 post from Mobile, Ala., who averaged 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks last season for Jones College. She had transferred to the Gophers in April.

"Daja informed me yesterday she would no longer be a member of our team,'' Whalen said. "We wish her all the best.''