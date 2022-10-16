OFFENSIVE MVP: Chase Brown, Illinois

The nation's leader in rushing yards had another banner day, carrying 41 times for 180 yards and helping the Illini dominate the Gophers in time of possession, 40:04 to 19:56. He also had a 40-yard TD reception to start the scoring for the Illini and finished with 233 all-purpose yards.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Gabe Jacas, Illinois

The freshman outside linebacker led the Illini with six tackles, five solo. His third-down sack of Tanner Morgan forced the Gophers to punt on the possession after Illinois had taken a 20-14 lead in the third quarter.

By the Numbers

2.1 Average yards per passing attempt for the Gophers.

4-for-4 Fourth-down conversions for Illinois.

2-for-7 Third-down conversions for the Gophers, who entered the game leading the nation at 70.31%.

